AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 23, 4:56 AM EDT

Sochi club withdraws from league in blow to World Cup plans

AP Photo
AP Photo/Artur Lebedev

Latest Worldcup Stories
Sochi club withdraws from league in blow to World Cup plans

Russia making progress on racism before World Cup - report

Arena rebuilds US confidence after Klinsmann

Bradley's stunning early goal helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico

Unwanted by Chelsea, Diego Costa shines with Spain
Latest Soccer News
Sanchez scores early but Chile held by Germany to a 1-1 draw

Bradley's stunning early goal helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest World Cup pictures
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- The Russian city of Sochi's only professional soccer club says it is withdrawing from the league, in a move which calls World Cup legacy plans into question.

FC Sochi says in a website statement that it's "taking a break" to rethink its strategy but plans to return in the 2018-19 season. It didn't mention any deal with Russian football authorities, who would need to approve any return.

FC Sochi, which played in the Russian third tier, had been due to move into Sochi's World Cup stadium after the tournament.

It held a single league game there in April, its 6,000 fans vastly outnumbered by empty seats in the 47,000-capacity arena.

Professional soccer in Sochi has long been plagued by financial problems, which forced an earlier incarnation of FC Sochi to withdraw from the league in 2015.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.