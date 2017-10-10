AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 10, 9:34 PM EDT

Messi, Messi, Messi; his 3 goals lift Argentina to World Cup

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Latest Worldcup Stories
Messi, Messi, Messi; his 3 goals lift Argentina to World Cup

Portugal, France book World Cup tickets; Dutch to stay home

Rain-soaked field obstacle for US reaching World Cup

Aussies end war-torn Syria's World Cup hopes in extra time

Doubts surround England despite World Cup qualification

Champion Germany perfect in best WCup qualifying campaign

Slovakia wins 3-way fight for 2nd place in WCup qualifying
Latest Soccer News
Aussies end war-torn Syria's World Cup hopes in extra time

Slovakia wins 3-way fight for 2nd place in WCup qualifying

Poland qualifies for World Cup; Denmark makes playoffs

US back on track for World Cup, Pulisic leads rout of Panama

Barcelona and Madrid win in day marked by Catalonia protests
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest World Cup pictures
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

Lionel Messi's three goals lifted Argentina into the World Cup on the last day of South American qualifying, keeping the Albiceleste from missing out for the first time since 1970.

The two-time champions - and losing finalists three years ago in Brazil - rode Messi's hat trick in the thin air of the Andes to defeat Ecuador 3-1, after the home side took a 1-0 lead in the first minute.

The top four teams in South America get automatic berths to Russia. Brazil has 41 points and clinched months ago. The other three advancing Tuesday went in this order: Uruguay (31), Argentina (28) and Colombia (27).

Uruguay defeated Bolivia 4-2, Argentina won 3-1, and Colombia drew 1-1 with Peru.

Peru (26) placed fifth after its draw. The fifth-place team in South America qualifies for a playoff next month with Oceania representative New Zealand.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.