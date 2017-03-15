Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 3:23 PM EDT

Dempsey, Howard, Cameron back on US roster for qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard and Geoff Cameron are back on the U.S. roster after lengthy layoffs as coach Bruce Arena made large-scale changes, hoping to spark the Americans to a rebound in World Cup qualifying.

The U.S. coach from 1998-2006, Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November after a 0-2 start in the final round. For the first competitive matches of his second stint, he selected just 13 of the 26 players on Klinsmann's final roster.

Six players earned selection with their performances during Arena's January training camp: defenders Jorge Villafana and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Dax McCarty; and 37-year-old goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Fourteen of the players are from Major League Soccer, up from 10 in November.

The U.S. hosts Honduras on March 24 and is at Panama four days later.

