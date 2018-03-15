Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 12:37 PM EDT

Southgate says England should go to World Cup in Russia


Latest Soccer News
Messi reaches 100 CL goals, Barcelona beats Chelsea 3-0

Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win

Roma beats Shakhtar 1-0 to reach CL quarterfinals

Silva double earns title-chasing Man City 2-0 win at Stoke

Fiorentina wins emotional 1st match since Astori's death
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

LONDON (AP) -- England coach Gareth Southgate says his team should go to the World Cup despite Russia being blamed for poisoning a former spy in Britain.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered politicians and royals not to attend the World Cup after former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious after being exposed to a nerve agent.

But the government has not ordered the national soccer team to boycott the June 14-July 15 soccer tournament.

Southgate says it's a "serious matter" and "developing very quickly." But based on the briefings he has received, he says "we are preparing to go to the World Cup. There is no doubt in my mind that is what we should be doing."

England's World Cup campaign opens against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.