Mar 12, 12:24 PM EDT

Bergsma wins speed skating overall World Cup trophy


Bergsma wins speed skating overall World Cup trophy

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) -- Heather Bergsma of the United States won the overall speed skating World Cup title Sunday after a convincing victory in a 1,500-meter race.

As well as the overall win, Bergsma won by over half a second to snatch the 1,500 discipline title from standings leader Marrit Leenstra and add it to the 1,000 title she won on Saturday.

That caps a strong season for Bergsma, who also won gold in the 1,000 and 1,500 at the world championships last month, held at next year's Olympic venue in South Korea.

In men's racing Kjeld Nuis took the overall World Cup and the 1,500 title, which he capped with a win in Sunday's race.

Dutch skater Dai Dai Ntab won the 500 title after his main rival, Ruslan Murashov of Russia, could only manage eighth Sunday.

