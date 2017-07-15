SAO PAULO (AP) -- A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The court in Rio confirmed in a statement this week that it tossed out the case after determining that Lochte's robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report.

Jeff Ostrow is a U.S. lawyer for Lochte. He said in a statement to USA Today that they are "pleased" by the decision and that the court understood "he committed no crime."

Ostrow did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Saturday.

Under Brazilian law, the penalty for filing a false crime report is a maximum of 18 months in prison.