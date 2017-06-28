INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Olympic gold medalist Lilly King can prepare for another showdown with Russian rival Yulia Efimova after winning the women's 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. National Championships.

King had the second-best time in the world this year - 2 minutes, 21.83 seconds. Efimova went 2:19.83 two weeks ago. The two have not squared off since King called Efimova a drug cheater last summer in the Rio Olympics.

Katie Ledecky and Ryan Murphy lived up to their reputations, too. Ledecky qualified for the American world championship team with a win in the women's 200 freestyle. Murphy took the men's 200 backstroke.

Other winners included Kevin Cordes in the men's 200 breast, Townley Haas in the men's 200 free and Kathleen Baker in the women's 200 back.