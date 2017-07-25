BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) -- Britain's Adam Peaty has broken a pair of 50-meter breaststroke world records on the same day at the world championships, and Canada's Kylie Masse took down a mark from the rubber-suit era.

Peaty set the first mark Tuesday with a time of 26.10 seconds in the morning preliminaries, shaving 0.32 seconds off the standard he set at the 2015 worlds in Kazan, Russia. He went even faster during the evening semifinals of the non-Olympic event, touching in 25.95.

When Peaty saw the time, he mouthed in disbelief, "No way."

Masse won the women's 100 backstroke with a time of 51.10 - 0.02 better than the mark set by Britain's Gemma Spofforth's at the 2009 worlds in Rome, the last hurrah for rubberized suits that allowed swimmers to re-write the record book.

Four swimming world records have fallen in Budapest.