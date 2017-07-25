BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) -- Lilly King of the United States, Kylie Masse of Canada and Britain's Adam Peaty all broke swimming world records Tuesday at the world championships.

Peaty, in fact, did it twice.

Olympic gold medalist King eclipsed the 4-year-old mark in the 100-meter breaststroke, again beating Russian rival Yulia Efimova with a time of 1 minute, 4.13 seconds. The previous record of 1:04.35 was set by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte.

Masse took down a mark from the rubber-suit era when she won the women's 100 backstroke in 51.10 - 0.02 better than Britain's Gemma Spofforth's at 2009 worlds in Rome.

Peaty set a pair of marks in the 50 breaststroke, a non-Olympic event. He went 26.10 in the morning preliminaries, shaving 0.32 seconds off the standard he set two years ago in Kazan. He went even faster during the evening semifinals, touching in 25.95.

Five swimming world records have fallen in Budapest.