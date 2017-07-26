BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) -- The United States set a world record in the preliminaries of the 4x100 mixed medley relay at the world championships on Wednesday.

The team of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford produced a time of 3 minutes, 40.28 seconds, breaking the mark of 3:41.71 set by Britain at the 2015 worlds.

Australia (3:44.13) was the only country within 4 seconds of the Americans. The final will be held in the evening session at Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The mixed medley relay was added to the world championships two years ago and will become part of the Olympic program at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Six world records have been broken at this year's worlds in Budapest.