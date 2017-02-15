Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 15, 8:58 PM EST

Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game

AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Nishikori overcomes sluggish start to advance in Argentina

Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game

Young beats Opelka in Memphis with Isner, Querrey up next

Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN

Defending champion Klizan reaches 2nd round in Rotterdam

NEW YORK (AP) -- Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."

The Falcons then blew a 25-point lead as the Patriots rallied to win in overtime and Bouchard agreed to keep her word. In New York for ceremonies tied to the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue, in which she appears , she met Goehrke earlier Wednesday and they sat together for the game against the Bucks, even coming on the court and throwing some souvenir balls into the stands.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.