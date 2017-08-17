MASON, Ohio (AP) -- Grigor Dimitrov rallied from a 4-1 second-set deficit for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Juan Martin del Potro and reached the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Dimitrov had to tighten up his game to pick up his first career win in six matches against Del Potro. Dimitrov improved to 15-13 in his last 28 matches after opening the season 16-1.

"I played pretty sloppy for the first three games," Dimitrov said of the second set. "It was all my fault. I just thought if I stayed with him and made the right decisions, I would have a chance."

Dimitrov will face Yuichi Sugita, who advanced with a 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov.

David Ferrer reached his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in his last 11 tries with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Second-seeded Simona Halep became the tournament's first quarterfinalist with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova. The straight-set win was her second in two matches, but it hadn't been as easy as it looked, she said.

"I'm not playing my best tennis, but winning when I'm not playing good is a plus for me," Halep said. "I'm really happy about it."

It's the fifth straight year Halep, No. 2 in the rankings, has at least reached the W&S quarterfinals. She was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2015.

Svetlana Kuznetsova advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro.