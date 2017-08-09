Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 9, 4:00 PM EDT

Murray out of Cincinnati event because of hip injury

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Murray out of Cincinnati event because of hip injury

Errani insists she is not a cheat after 2-month doping ban

Canadian Shapovalov advances to 2nd round of Rogers Cup

Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup

Former French Open finalist Errani gets 2-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) -- Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati because of an ongoing hip injury.

The top-ranked Murray has not played since his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey on July 12.

Murray said in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday that he is working hard to be fit for the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.