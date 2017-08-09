|
Murray out of Cincinnati event because of hip injury
LONDON (AP) -- Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati because of an ongoing hip injury.
The top-ranked Murray has not played since his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey on July 12.
Murray said in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday that he is working hard to be fit for the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28.
