Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 28, 5:35 AM EDT

Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018


Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018

Rain frustrates Djokovic at Eastbourne

Serena's latest shot: pregnant and nude on magazine cover

Murray withdraws from exhibition match because of sore hip

Federer commits to Hopman Cup to open 2018 season
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

LONDON (AP) -- The Davis Cup and Fed Cup will stage their finals at the same indoor venue in Geneva starting in 2018.

The three-year deal to combine the events into the World Cup of Tennis was announced Wednesday by the International Tennis Federation.

The ITF says "the finals are the centerpiece of a series of historic reforms that will transform Davis Cup and Fed Cup."

Starting in November 2018, the Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals will be staged on indoor hard courts at Palexpo, which has a capacity of more than 18,000 spectators.

Geneva beat out five other cities for the right to be the first host. The other cities in contention were Copenhagen, Denmark; Miami; Istanbul, Turkey; Turin, Italy; and Wuhan, China.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.