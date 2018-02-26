Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 26, 11:12 AM EST

France to host US on clay for Fed Cup semis in April


PARIS (AP) -- The French Tennis Federation has opted for a clay court when it hosts the United States in the Fed Cup semifinals in April.

The federation says in a statement on Monday that the southern city of Aix-en-Provence will stage the tie from April 21-22 at the new 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d'Aix.

France and the U.S. will meet for a 14th time, with the Americans holding an 11-2 winning record.

The defending champion United States advanced to the semis by beating the Netherlands 3-1 this month.

Two-time champion France beat Belgium 3-2.

