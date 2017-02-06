Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots' shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she "knew Atlanta would win." A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, "sure."

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."

The fan who asked for a date hasn't said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.