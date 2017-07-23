GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) -- A tearful Kiki Bertens used an emotional change of ends in the deciding set of the Gstaad Ladies Championship final to beat Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

Leading 2-1 in the third set, the second-seeded Bertens sobbed tears in her chair as she talked with her coach, Raemon Sluiter.

Bertens then won four straight games to clinch the title against the third-seeded Estonian.

The Dutch right-hander cried again behind the baseline when Kontaveit netted a service return on the first match-point chance.

Both singles titles for Bertens this season have been on clay courts, taking her career tally to four.

Bertens is expected to rise nine places to No. 26 in the WTA rankings on Monday.