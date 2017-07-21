Jul 21, 3:52 PM EDT

Hall of Famer Roddick asked more about '09 loss than '03 win

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

More people want to ask Andy Roddick about a Grand Slam final he lost more than the one he won.

Yes, that 16-14 defeat in the fifth set against Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009 seems to spark more conversations than Roddick's straight-set victory at the 2003 U.S. Open, the last time any American man won a major championship.

"For better or worse, it's going to be the '09 Wimbledon final. It's the match people want to talk about. I'll be in a coffee shop and people want to talk about it. People will tell me where they were and where they were watching it," Roddick said in a telephone interview Friday, the day before he is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

"It's a proud moment for me. To go on the biggest stage and - I know I didn't come up on the right end of it, but I don't know that I could have played or executed a game plan better than I did for 4