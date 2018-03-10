AP Radio AP Radio News:

Mar 10, 9:53 AM EST

Muguruza upset by American qualifier Vickery at Indian Wells


Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Muguruza upset by American qualifier Vickery at Indian Wells

Serena powers to 1st win in comeback with baby on her mind

King would like men to play 3 setters at major tournaments

Serena Williams set for 1st-round match at Indian Wells

Roger Federer dazzles in first career Bay Area appearance

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) -- Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Aggie Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopped Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeated beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edged Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn't played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He'll be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

---

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.