INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) -- Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Aggie Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopped Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeated beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edged Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn't played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He'll be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

---

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis