No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from his quarterfinal against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open because of what he thinks is food poisoning.
The Australian, who beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, was supposed to face 18-time major champion Federer on Friday.
But less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he "had a restless night of being sick."
He said "to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance."
The tournament confirmed Kyrgios' withdrawal on its website.
Federer will face Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock for a spot in the hard-court tournament's final.
