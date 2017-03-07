Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 7, 5:47 PM EST

Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury


Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

US to face Czech Republic in Fed Cup semifinals in Florida

Cuevas wins 3rd straight Brazil Open after 2 days

Barty wins in Malaysia for 1st title

Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) -- Serena Williams has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open that begins Wednesday because of a left knee injury, leaving the desert tournament without the world's top-ranked women's player.

Williams says in a statement released through the tournament Tuesday that she also won't play the Miami Open, which follows Indian Wells on the circuit.

She says she hasn't been able to train because of her knees and she's disappointed she can't play.

Williams is a two-time winner at Indian Wells, where she returned in 2015 after a lengthy boycott. She reached the semifinals that year and the final last year, where she lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.