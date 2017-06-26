Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 26, 5:39 AM EDT

McEnroe: Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
McEnroe: Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour

Kvitova wins Aegon Classic final for 1st title since attack

Lopez saves match point, beats Cilic in Queen's final

Mellower now, John McEnroe wants today's players to get mad

Federer beats Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 for 9th Halle title

LONDON (AP) -- John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour.

McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir "You Cannot Be Serious," says Williams is the best female player ever, "no question." But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn't think so.

McEnroe says "if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."

The former tennis bad boy added that he thought Williams could beat some male players, "but if she had to just play the circuit -- the men's circuit -- that would be an entirely different story."

McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles in his career. Williams has won 23.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.