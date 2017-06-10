Rafael Nadal can win his 10th French Open title by beating Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's final in Paris.

Nadal would become the first player - man or woman - to win 10 titles at one Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which began in 1968, when professionals were admitted to the events.

He already won championships at Roland Garros in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He is 9-0 in French Open finals.

Other leading players in tennis for most singles trophies at one Grand Slam tournament in the Open era:

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA, 9 WIMBLEDON TITLES

Martina Navratilova won half of her 18 major singles championships at the All England Club, taking titles in 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1990. Five of those came via victories over her rival Chris Evert in the final. Navratilova also was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1988 and 1989 (losing to Steffi Graf both times) and 1994 (losing to Conchita Martinez). Of Serena Williams' record 23 Grand Slam titles in the Open era, seven apiece came at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

ROGER FEDERER AND PETE SAMPRAS, 7 WIMBLEDON CHAMPIONSHIPS

This is the closest any man has come to dominating one of the Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era the way Nadal has. Roger Federer pulled even with Pete Sampras at the All England Club in 2012; his other titles at Wimbledon came in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009. Federer would have more, but he lost three finals there: against Nadal in 2008, and against Novak Djokovic in 2014 and 2015. Sampras collected his titles at the grass-court major in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000. Sampras' bid for a fifth consecutive trophy at Wimbledon in 2001 ended with a fourth-round loss at Centre Court to Federer.

Nadal's dominance puts him among elites from other sports. Here's a look at some dominant champions:

GENO AURIEMMA, 11 NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Geno Auriemma surpassed the Wizard of Westwood John Wooden's seemingly unbreakable record of 10 titles with UCLA when he led UConn's women to an 11th championship in 2016, a fourth straight title.

BILL RUSSELL AND PHIL JACKSON, 11 NBA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bill Russell still towers over everyone else in the NBA, winning 11 championships during a 13-year playing career for Red Auerbach's dynasty with the Boston Celtics. Among coaches, Phil Jackson's 11 titles - six with the Chicago Bulls, five with the Los Angeles Lakers - edges out the nine earned by Auerbach. Jackson also has two as a player with the New York Knicks.

HENRI RICHARD, 11 STANLEY CUPS

Nobody has his name on the Stanley Cup more often than the Pocket Rocket, Henri Richard . The younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard, Henri was part of 11 Cup-winning teams with the Montreal Canadiens. He never played more than four consecutive seasons without earning a new ring.

YOGI BERRA, 10 WORLD SERIES TITLES

Yogi Berra was good for much more than the occasional malapropism: Nobody won more World Series rings than he did, earning 10 during a Hall of Fame career with the powerhouse New York Yankees from 1946-63.

JACK NICKLAUS, 6 MASTERS VICTORIES

The Golden Bear set the gold standard for success in golf's majors. Jack Nicklaus won 18 majors during his career, including The Masters six times and the U.S. Open four times. Tiger Woods is second, four behind Nicklaus.

TOM BRADY AND CHARLES HALEY, 5 SUPER BOWLS

Until a few months ago, Charles Haley was the only person to win five Super Bowl rings as a player, capturing two with the San Francisco 49ers in 1988 and '89 and three with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992, '93 and '95. But after the New England Patriots rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons in February, Haley was joined in that exclusive club by Tom Brady .