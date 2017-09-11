NEW YORK (AP) -- Who would have guessed at the start of 2017 that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would divvy up the year's four Grand Slam titles?

And who could possibly pretend to know what 2018 will bring for them?

By the time Nadal was biting the handle of the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday night , his usual way of celebrating a tournament victory, he had raised his career Grand Slam championship count to 16: three at Flushing Meadows, an unprecedented 10 at the French Open (including this June, shortly after turning 31), two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

That moved him back within three of Federer, whose 19 is the record among men: an unprecedented eight at the All England Club (including in July, shortly before turning 36), five at the U.S. Open, four at the Australian Open (including in January) and one at Roland Garros.

"Of course, (it's) something difficult to imagine, eight months ago or nine months ago, that we will be winning two Grand Slams each," Nadal said. "But here we are."

Indeed, in January, it sure appeared that the two greats of the game had left their best days behind.

As of Monday, they are ranked 1-2 .

Federer began this season at No. 16, having missed the last half while letting his back and left knee heal.

Nadal was No. 9, having pulled out after the second round of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon entirely because of an injured left wrist.

"When you get (an) injury," Nadal said, "then (it) seems like the season is a disaster."

Federer began 2017 having gone 4