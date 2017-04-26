AP Radio AP Radio News:

Apr 26, 7:52 AM EDT

Oops! Serena Williams made pregnancy public by accident

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Oops! Serena Williams made pregnancy public by accident

Decision on Sharapova's French Open wild card set for May 16

Murray advances in Barcelona after injured Tomic withdraws

French Open prize money increased 12 percent to 36 million

Sharapova returns to tennis after 15-month doping ban
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Serena Williams says she was taking a personal photo of her progressing pregnancy on Snapchat when she accidentally pressed the wrong button and made the post public.

The photo of the tennis superstar in a one piece bathing suit was captioned "20 weeks." Despite the lack of information, it immediately made headlines around the world last week. Her publicist later confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press.

Williams told Gayle King at the TED2017 Conference in Vancouver on Tuesday night that the mishap wasn't a big deal because she planned to share the news shortly.

Williams says she plans to return to the court after becoming a mom, adding, "my baby is going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me and not crying too much."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.