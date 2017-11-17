AP Radio AP Radio News:

Love game: Serena Williams reportedly marries in New Orleans


The game is love for tennis star Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple got married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to a story and photos posted on Vogue's website on Friday night.

Vogue said the celebrity guests at Thursday's ceremony included Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West.

The 36-year-old Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era.

She and Ohanian were engaged in December. Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

Williams hasn't competed since winning the Australian Open last January - while pregnant.

She has said she intends to return to the tennis tour for that same event next January.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

