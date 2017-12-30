AP Radio AP Radio News:

Serena loses to Ostapenko in comeback after giving birth

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Serena Williams lost on her return to competitive tennis after giving birth, going down to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Williams struggled with her serve and Ostapenko won 6-2, 3-6 and then 10-5 in a super tiebreaker, but the American still impressed to take a set off the No. 7-ranked Ostapenko after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 36-year-old Williams took time off after winning the Australian Open last January while pregnant. She gave birth to her first child, a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1.

Williams broke Ostapenko in the first game of her comeback but her own problems with her serve gave the Latvian a way back into the match.

