Jul 13, 4:09 PM EDT

Shania Twain to headline opening night at US Open tennis


NEW YORK (AP) -- Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.

She will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The top-selling country artist will sing some of her biggest hits and songs from her upcoming album "NOW."

King and U.S. Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams will kick off the 20th anniversary celebration of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened in 1997.

Twain's album will be released Sept. 29.

