LONDON (AP) -- The "Big 4" got a tough draw at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the only four men to win the Wimbledon title over the last 14 years and the top four seeded players this year, all could face difficult opponents in the quarterfinals.

Federer, who is looking for a record eighth title at the All England Club, could meet 2016 finalist Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals before facing either Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the semifinals. Defending champion Murray could have to beat Stan Wawrinka before possibly facing Nadal. The French Open champion will have to beat Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The toughest draw might have been given to Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club. Struggling since winning last year's French Open, the Serb has a potential third-round match against Juan Martin del Potro. The 2009 U.S. Open champion beat Djokovic in the first round at last year's Olympics. Djokovic, however, has won all three head-to-head matches this year.

The top-ranked Murray has been bothered by a sore hip recently and withdrew from a pair of exhibition matches this week. He will open the tournament against lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

Federer last won the Wimbledon title in 2012, but he has been having a stellar year this season, already winning the Australian Open. He will open against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

In other opening matches, Djokovic will face Martin Klizan and Nadal will take on John Millman.

In the women's draw, top-ranked Angelique Kerber could meet third-seeded Karolina Pliskova or fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals. And Simona Halep, seeded second, could face fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the same stage.

Johanna Konta, seeded sixth and Britain's hope for a first women's champion since Virginia Wade in 1977, pulled out of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Eastbourne on Friday with what British Tennis called a "thoracic spine injury." She could face Halep in the quarterfinals.

Venus Williams, a five-time champion who will be appearing at Wimbledon for the 20th time, is seeded 10th and could face eighth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova in the fourth round and Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, a police report in Florida said Williams caused a car crash in early June that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.

Williams reached the Australian Open final this year, losing to younger sister Serena in the final. Serena Williams is skipping Wimbledon this year because she is pregnant.