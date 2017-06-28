AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 28, 5:54 AM EDT

'Big 4' given top-4 seedings at Wimbledon; Kerber also No. 1


Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Davis Cup and Fed Cup to stage finals together from 2018

'Big 4' given top-4 seedings at Wimbledon; Kerber also No. 1

Rain frustrates Djokovic at Eastbourne

Serena's latest shot: pregnant and nude on magazine cover

Murray withdraws from exhibition match because of sore hip
multimedia
Interactive on Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) -- The "Big 4" of men's tennis were given the four highest seedings for this year's tournament at Wimbledon.

No. 1-ranked Andy Murray, the defending champion, is the top-seeded player, followed by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal and Djokovic are also in the top four of the ATP rankings, but Federer is No. 5. Third-ranked Stan Wawrinka, who has won the other three Grand Slam titles but not Wimbledon, is seeded fifth.

Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev round out the top 10 in the seedings.

In the women's seedings, Angelique Kerber is No. 1 in a list that mirrors the top-10 rankings. The only exception is the absence of Serena Williams, who is pregnant and skipping the tournament.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.