LONDON (AP) -- Maria Sharapova will discover on June 20 if she has been granted a wild card for Wimbledon, provided she has not already qualified for the tournament.

The Russian player has returned to the WTA Tour after serving a 15-month ban for doping and reached the semifinals in Stuttgart last week in her first event back, leaving her ranked No. 262.

Sharapova is set to play two more tournaments, in Madrid and Rome, before the deadline for direct entry to Wimbledon qualifying. Deep runs at those events could see her earn enough points to make the main draw, while she is also waiting to see if she gets a wild card for the French Open on May 16.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis said Wednesday there will be a meeting of the tournament's tennis sub-committee on June 20, when it will be clear which players have been accepted into the main draw.

Lewis said qualifying at nearby Roehampton would be a ticketed event for the first time, and that action on one of the courts will be broadcast live. He said this was not linked to the possible appearance of Sharapova, but because of the upsurge in interest in qualifying matches.