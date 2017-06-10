AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 10, 6:13 PM EDT

Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit


Special Section
Complete Tennis Coverage
Interactive
French Open Preview with Michael Chang
Michael Chang Reminisces 1989 French Open Victory
Hingis' Career in Pictures
Tennis News
Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit

Harrison, Michael Venus win French Open doubles title

The Latest: Venus and Harrison win doubles at French Open

Unseeded, just 20, Ostapenko wins French Open for 1st title

Elite Winners: Nadal, Russell, Auriemma amass championships
multimedia
Interactive on Wimbledon

Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh.

Sharapova says Saturday that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month will not allow her to compete at grass-court tournaments she was scheduled to play.

Sharapova received a wild-card entry for the event at Birmingham in June, and she was supposed to enter qualifying for Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 player recently returned from a 15-month doping ban.

Her ranking is still too low for direct entry into main draws, but she was denied a wild card for the French Open. The women's final in Paris was Saturday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.