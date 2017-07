LONDON (AP) -- The warmup lasted longer than the actual competitive portion of Sam Querrey's day at Wimbledon.

This is all Querrey wound up needing to play Saturday in the ever-so-brief resumption of a match against 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France suspended the night before because of darkness at 6-5 in the fifth set: one game, comprising eight points that took less than 4