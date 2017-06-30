AP Radio AP Radio News:

Publicist to AP: Venus Williams will play at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) -- Venus Williams' publicist tells The Associated Press the five-time Wimbledon champion will play at the tournament after a police report emerged in Florida saying the tennis star caused a car crash that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.

Stephanie Jones says in an email on Friday that Williams is in London, where the year's third Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.

Williams is seeded 10th.

Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV on June 9, causing a crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later. An attorney for Williams says the light was green when she entered the intersection.

The police report was released Thursday.

