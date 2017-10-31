HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Aetna is reporting a third-quarter profit of $838 million, easily beating Wall Street expectations, though revenue was weaker than expected.

The Hartford, Connecticut, company had profit of $2.52 per share, or $2.45 when adjusted for one-time charges and gains. That's much better than the per-share forecast of $2.06 from industry analysts.

The health insurer posted revenue of $14.99 billion, also adjusted, to $14.95 billion, short of Wall Street's expectation of $15.11 billion.

Aetna expects full-year earnings to be $9.75 per share.

Shares of Aetna Inc. have climbed 38 percent since the beginning of the year.

