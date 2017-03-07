CAIRO (AP) -- The Latest developments on President Donald Trump's new travel ban and the reaction from around the world (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Somalia's new president is criticizing the revised U.S. travel ban, telling journalists that "definitely" he would prefer it be lifted and reminding the United States that it has a large Somali community.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who holds both U.S. and Somali citizenship after having lived for many years in the United States, spoke on Tuesday during a visit by the United Nations secretary-general.

Mohamed says Somalis in the U.S. "have contributed to the U.S. economy and the U.S. society in different ways, and we have to talk about what the Somali people have contributed rather than a few people who may cause a problem."

Somalia's president also acknowledged his country's security challenges and says his government must "address the root cause, which is the security situation here and how to defeat al-Shabab" extremists.

---

1 p.m.

Cairo airport authorities say they allowed six Sudanese refugees to board a flight bound for New York because they have yet to receive any instructions from the United States on President Donald Trump's new travel ban.

An Egyptian statement on Tuesday says airlines operating out of Cairo's international airport, including flagship carrier EgyptAir, have no new information about the ban, which was announced on Monday.

The revised ban applies to citizens of six Muslim majority countries who apply for new visas - Libya, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan. It has dropped Iraq from the list due to concerns over security cooperation.

The new ban also suspends the entire refugee program for four months to allow for a security review, and reduces the maximum global number of refugees the U.S. is willing to absorb in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000.

---

12:45 p.m.

Iran's deputy foreign minister says Iran's "retaliatory decision" over Trump's initial travel ban is still in place.

The semi-official ISNA news agency is quoting Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi as saying that the measures Iran implemented over the initial Trump executive order in January on U.S. entry is "still in force" and that there is "no need for a new decision."

Iran had previously said it would reciprocate by banning Americans from getting visas to Iran.

Ravanchi spoke a day after Trump signed the new order, which includes Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries.

The Iranian minister added that "currently we are witnessing a chaos in both domestic and foreign policies in the United States."

This time around, the executive order does not go into effect immediately and won't take effect until March 16, giving the world time to assess its impact.

---

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos the old one touched off.

It doesn't go into effect immediately, giving the world time to assess its impact. And it comes after weeks of consultation with agency heads over legal issues and implementation.

The scaled-back order still faces critics who question whether it actually will make the U.S. safer in the long run.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

But the new ban eliminates many of the original order's most contentious elements. It removes Iraq from the list of banned countries and makes clear that current visa holders will not be impacted.