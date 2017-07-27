AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 27, 7:54 PM EDT

Hurricane Hilary weakening in Pacific west of Mexico


Multimedia
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
Residents return to Galveston
Hurricane Ike's path of destruction
Ike: Images from the Texas Coast
Galveston's Future
Look back at 1900 Galveston hurricane
How warm currents in the Gulf strengthen storms
What you should have in your emergency kit
Hurricane history: A look at the past 150 years in the U.S.
WEATHER WATCH
Search by ZIP code:
Photo Gallery
Hurricane Paloma Batters Cuba
Interactive
Ike anniversary

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it heads farther out into the Pacific Ocean away from the west coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary was centered about 555 miles (890 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula at midafternoon Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Hilary was forecast to become a tropical storm Friday.

Meanwhile, the center says Tropical Storm Irwin is drifting around even farther out in the Pacific with little change in force. It had sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was creeping westward at 2 mph (4 kph).

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Thursday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.