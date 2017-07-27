MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it heads farther out into the Pacific Ocean away from the west coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary was centered about 555 miles (890 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula at midafternoon Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Hilary was forecast to become a tropical storm Friday.

Meanwhile, the center says Tropical Storm Irwin is drifting around even farther out in the Pacific with little change in force. It had sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was creeping westward at 2 mph (4 kph).

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Thursday.