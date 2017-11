TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling Japan a "treasured partner and crucial ally" as he kicks off a tour of Asia.

Trump addressed service members at Yokota Air Force base outside Tokyo immediately after arriving in Japan on Sunday morning. He thanked Japan "for welcoming us and for decades of wonderful friendship between our two nations."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd. The president was given a bomber jacket. He quickly put it on after removing his suit jacket and said: "I like this better."

Trump also told the service members that he wanted to "celebrate your achievements."

Japan is the first stop on Trump's five-nation tour of Asia.

---

11 a.m.:

President Donald Trump is using the first moments of his Asia trip to denounce North Korea as "a big problem" that must "be solved."

Trump told reporters traveling with him to Japan on Air Force One on Sunday that "there's been 25 years of total weakness" in dealing with the North.

Some regional analysts have speculated that Trump's presence in Asia may prompt North Korea to take provocative action, such as carrying out a missile test.

When asked about that possibility, Trump said: "We'll soon find out."

The president also said he'll go into his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) on equal footing. He said Xi is "is viewing us as very, very strong."

---

10:49 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it is "expected" that he'll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an upcoming summit in Asia.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan on Sunday that he "will want Putin's help" in dealing with the North Korea nuclear crisis.

The president added that he'll be meeting with a number of world leaders to discuss how to pressure North Korea.

Trump and Putin could cross paths twice during the president's lengthy Asia trip: first at a summit in Vietnam and later in the Philippines.

The leaders previously met along the sidelines of a summit in Europe this summer.

---

10:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, the initial stop on his first official visit to Asia.

Trump landed Sunday at Yokota Air Force base in Fussa, outside Tokyo.

The president will address service members before he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay). The leaders will play a round of golf with Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH'-kee maht-soo-YAH'-mah) before Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Abe and Abe's wife, Akie, for dinner.

Trump arrived in Japan after stopping in Hawaii, where U.S. military leaders briefed him on North Korea's nuclear threat. Trump also paid his respects at the Pearl Harbor memorial.

Japan is the first stop on Trump's five-nation Asia tour. The president will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

---

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to his arrival in Japan.

Trump is tweeting Sunday about his trip through Asia, which starts in Japan. He says: "I am landing shortly. Can't wait to be with our GREAT MILITARY. See you soon!"

Trump is flying from Hawaii to Japan to begin his 12-day, five-country Asia trip. He will kick off with an event at Yokota Air Base.

This is Trump's most grueling and consequential trip abroad. He's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

---

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is embarking on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad. And he's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

It's a 12-day, five-country trip, and it comes at a precarious moment for Trump.

It's just days after his former campaign chairman was indicted and an adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The trip is an important international test for a president looking to reassure Asian allies worried that Trump's "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to China.

They're also rattled by his bellicose rhetoric about North Korean's Kim Jong Un. The North's missile arsenal threatens the capitals Trump will visit.