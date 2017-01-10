Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 5:23 PM EST

Jenna Elfman tries again for TV comedic success


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Jenna Elfman tries again for TV comedic success

Report: Fox News settled harassment claims against O'Reilly

Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, including Trump

Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 2-8

Football, Globes help NBC to 7th straight weekly ratings win

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Jenna Elfman is taking aim again at finding comedic success on television.

The actress best known for her hit ABC show "Dharma & Greg" that ran from 1997 to 2002 is back on the same network with "Imaginary Mary." Elfman plays a woman dating a man with children who relies on an imaginary friend voiced by Rachel Dratch of "Saturday Night Live" fame.

Elfman has had starring roles in six comedies since 1996-97. Only "Dharma & Greg" has lasted more than a single season.

Elfman says she's always looking for projects with writing that allows her to express herself in an authentic way.

Her latest role presents challenges similar to what Elfman faced in the 2003 movie "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," although the technology has been updated greatly since then.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.