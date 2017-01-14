Eagle Herald











Jan 14, 1:19 PM EST

'Sherlock' season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'Sherlock' season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Katie Couric's evolution, Legend on Trump, Perry on Kennedy

John Legend and creator of 'Underground' assail Trump

Informed Katie Couric offers 'Gender Revolution' special

LONDON (AP) -- There's a little less mystery about the season finale of the television series "Sherlock" after a Russian version of the episode leaked online.

The show's official Twitter account urged fans to refrain from sharing details of the episode "The Final Problem" before it airs Sunday. Images that appeared to be from it were being shared Saturday on social media.

The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson.

The leak was announced two days after a preview screening of the "Sherlock" fourth season finale at the British Film Institute, where audience members were asked not to give away spoilers.

Producer Sue Vertue appealed to fans, tweeting "Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.