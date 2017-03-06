Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 6

UN diplomat: US and Japan request UN meeting on NKorea tests

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- A U.N. diplomat says the United States and Japan have requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the latest North Korean ballistic missile launches.

The diplomat said the meeting is likely to take place on Wednesday after the Security Council returns from a visit to four Boko Haram-affected countries in Africa.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private and there has been no official announcement.

North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles earlier Monday. Three of them landed in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said.

