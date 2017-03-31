Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 31, 12:33 AM EDT

North Korea accuses US of using its nukes as excuse


Interactives
Nuclear plants that have leaked tritium
Not enough money to close old nuclear plants
How a nuclear power plant works
Latest News
Putin on US election hack charge: 'Read my lips: No'

NATO, Russia, share troop information, at odds over Ukraine

Putin: Criticism of Russia protest arrests is 'interference'

Russian long-range bombers used in war games in Tajikistan

Putin visits Arctic archipelago to reaffirm Russian presence
interactive
Timeline of clashes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- North Korea is accusing the United States of using the North's nuclear program as an excuse to mask its own opposition to banning nuclear weapons.

Ri Song Chol, a counsellor at North Korea's U.N. mission, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the United States drove his country to make and possess nuclear weapons to defend itself against American aggression.

Ri said he was responding to U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley who said Monday that the United States wouldn't participate in U.N. talks aimed at banning nuclear weapons because "bad actors" including North Korea wouldn't sign or comply with a potential treaty.

Ri said North Korea supports the global effort to eliminate nuclear weapons, but won't give up its weapons "until the denuclearization of the world is implemented."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.