Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 6, 6:07 PM EDT

Official: 129 countries set to approve nuclear ban treaty


Interactives
Nuclear plants that have leaked tritium
Not enough money to close old nuclear plants
How a nuclear power plant works
Latest News
Head of Russian hacker group sentenced to 2 years

Fire breaks out on floating nuclear plant at Russia shipyard

China, Russia offer plan for easing North Korea tensions

Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting to be Friday in Germany

Germany warns of Russian cyber-attacks ahead of election
Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some advisers wary

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- The president of the U.N. conference drafting what could be the first treaty to ban nuclear weapons says 129 countries have agreed on the text, which is expected to be formally adopted Friday although all nuclear-armed nations are boycotting the effort.

Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters Thursday that "this will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years."

She said that following Wednesday's final review of the text, she is "convinced that we have achieved a general agreement on a robust and comprehensive prohibition on nuclear weapons."

Last December, U.N. member states overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for negotiations on a treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.