Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 10, 4:01 PM EST

US lashes out at Russia at UN _ and Russia goes after Obama


Latest News
Russian defense minister lashes back at Carter over Syria

Turkey renames street after slain Russian ambassador

Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

Swedish leader warns of security threats in Baltic Sea area

Russians scoff at US report on election meddling
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power has lashed out at Russia in the U.N. Security Council for invading and annexing parts of Ukraine and carrying out "a merciless military assault" in Syria.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin shot back, accusing the Obama administration of "desperately" looking for scapegoats for its failures in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The bitter and biting exchanges came during a Security Council meeting Tuesday after new U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said preventing conflicts and sustaining peace are his top priorities and urged all countries to support these goals.

The clash between Power and Churkin reflected the deep divisions in the U.N.'s most powerful body and the difficulties Gutteres faces. They also reflected the dismal state of U.S.-Russia relations, which have been called the worst since the Cold War.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.