May 25, 4:38 PM EDT

Woman drops lawsuit over assault at 50 Cent's mansion


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- A woman who said she was assaulted at rapper 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion in 2009 has dropped a lawsuit against him and his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Court records show Vasti Ortiz withdrew the lawsuit in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. There was no settlement or payout.

Her lawyer did not return messages Thursday seeking comment.

Ortiz said she was beaten at the Farmington mansion by another woman, Michelle Krzykowski, while an employee of 50 Cent's, Dwayne McKenzie, held her down.

The rapper was not home. His real name is Curtis Jackson III.

Police said the encounter stemmed from an argument after McKenzie asked a woman for oral sex.

Krzykowski and McKenzie were convicted of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and avoided jail time.

50 Cent's lawyer declined to comment.

