Jun 12, 3:23 PM EDT

9/11 Tribute Museum expands space for personal stories

By VERENA DOBNIK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- The 9/11 Tribute Museum that pays homage to the victims of the terrorist attacks reopens Tuesday in a new location, a little farther from the World Trade Center memorial but with triple the exhibition space of the temporary quarters it occupied for a decade.

The museum was originally founded in 2006 as a temporary shrine to the victims during the years that the larger, better known National September 11 Memorial and Museum was under construction.

It's remained active and more than 4 million people have visited the museum, causing it to outgrow its former home in a space once occupied by a delicatessen.

The new space, a few blocks away, is 36,000 square-feet, about half of which is exhibition space.

