Eagle Herald











Jan 17, 12:01 PM EST

Academy of Country Music Awards moves to T-Mobile Arena


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards is moving its annual show to the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 52nd annual awards show will be held April 2 and will air on CBS, the Encino, California-based group announced Tuesday. Last year's show, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Artist nominations will be announced later this year.

The 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016 on the Las Vegas Strip. It will be the home of a new National Hockey League expansion team later this year.

