Eagle Herald











Nov 6, 3:06 PM EST

Family to get $4.8M in crash involving 'Melrose' actress


SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- The family of a woman killed in a 2010 crash involving a "Melrose Place" actress will receive a $4.8 million settlement.

NJ.com reports most of the money will come from the hosts of a party where actress Amy Locane-Bovenizer was drinking before the crash.

Rachel and Carlos Sagebien agreed to pay $3.3 million through their insurance company to the family of Helene Seeman. Locane-Bovenizer and her estranged husband will pay $1.5 million.

The actress served about 2½ years in prison after being convicted of vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

In a resentencing hearing, a judge said he erred by imposing too light a sentence, but declined to send Locane-Bovenizer back to prison. The state has appealed that decision.

The Montgomery Township crash also injured Seeman's husband, Fred.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.