SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) -- An Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and were detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport will be released Monday, one of their lawyers said.

The mother, father and their three young sons, including a baby, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday for a connecting flight to Washington state, where they planned to resettle. Instead, U.S. immigration officials detained them.

Homeland Security officials haven't said why the family was held, while immigrant advocates asserted in a court petition there was "absolutely no justification whatsoever."

Over the weekend, a federal judge issued a temporary order blocking U.S. authorities from removing the family from California and calling for a hearing Monday on their case.

Talia Inlender, senior staff attorney at Public Counsel, said immigration authorities agreed to release the family Monday. They will be allowed to remain in the country subject to an immigration review at a later time, said Inlender, one of a team of lawyers representing the family.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which screens travelers at airports, declined to discuss the case. A Justice Department spokeswoman also wouldn't comment on the family's situation.

Earlier Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement that the agency would comply with the judge's order "and all other legal requirements."

After being stopped at the airport, the father - who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan and was able to obtain special immigrant visas for his family after intense vetting - was held at a detention center, his lawyers said. His wife and young sons were held at a hotel, they said.

In addition to detaining the family, Customs and Border Protection prevented attorneys from communicating with them, lawyers said in court filings.

Becca Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, declined to discuss the type of work the father did for the U.S. government but said he spent years working on U.S. military bases.

The family's names haven't been released.

The case comes as President Donald Trump is stepping up immigration enforcement at U.S. airports, on the border with Mexico and in many local communities. On Monday, Trump signed a reworked order of his previously blocked travel ban barring new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. Afghanistan is not one of them.

Immigrant advocates have decried Trump's efforts to block visitors from overseas and ramp up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. On Monday, advocates in Los Angeles called for a rally to support a man who was arrested by immigration agents after dropping off his daughter at school.