LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday to celebrate its selections of the past year's best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

AFI's top films of the year are "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - all of which are up for best picture at the Globes - along with "The Big Sick," ''The Florida Project" and "Wonder Woman."

AFI's TV picks are Globes nominees "Big Little Lies," ''The Crown," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Master of None," ''Stranger Things 2" and "This Is Us." AFI also picked "The Good Place" and "Insecure."