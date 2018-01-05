Eagle Herald











Jan 5, 4:02 AM EST

AFI Awards honor top film and TV productions ahead of Globes

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday to celebrate its selections of the past year's best top films and TV shows, many of which are also in contention for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

AFI's top films of the year are "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - all of which are up for best picture at the Globes - along with "The Big Sick," ''The Florida Project" and "Wonder Woman."

AFI's TV picks are Globes nominees "Big Little Lies," ''The Crown," ''Feud: Bette and Joan," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Master of None," ''Stranger Things 2" and "This Is Us." AFI also picked "The Good Place" and "Insecure."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.